EFF slams Police, IPID, and Secretariat budgets in NCOP debate

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Council of Provinces member Virgil Gericke has rejected the Budget Votes for the Police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), and the Civilian Secretariat Budget, describing them as a reward for failure and corruption.

Gericke stated that the leadership of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is compromised, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is ineffective, and the justice system is in decline. He believes that the allocation of R64 billion for visible policing is insufficient, particularly given that R4 billion is designated for VIP protection. He emphasised that communities remain unsafe, with detectives overwhelmed and justice delayed.

“The police have been captured by the criminal interests of the gangsters they are supposed to report to. It is unacceptable for things to continue as normal while our streets and communities are under siege by thugs and criminals. Crime and corruption cannot be overlooked, especially when areas like the Cape Flats and Mitchells Plain have become the murder capital of South Africa,” Gericke stated.

VOC News

Photo:@SAPoliceService / X