EFF set to celebrate 12 year anniversary in Khayelitsha

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will commemorate their 12th anniversary this weekend at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium in Cape Town, after relocating the event from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape due to recent flooding. EFF leader Julius Malema has dubbed the gathering a “Parade of the Poor,” underscoring the party’s pro-poor stance.

Speaking to VOC News, Inam Kula, a member of the party’s Central Command Team, said the event would reflect on the EFF’s roots and 12 years of political activism.

“It’s a moment for fighters, commissars, and the public to celebrate. The Commander-in-Chief will provide a keynote address that speaks to this reflection but also gives us a way forward in terms of the organization,” said Kula.

While the EFF looks to the future, its present reality reveals challenges. The party has slipped from being the third-largest political force in South Africa to fourth, following the rise of the MK party. This comes amid the departure of key founding leaders, including Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu.

Kula maintains that the exit of these prominent figures is part of a broader party strategy to protect its integrity.

“When we came out of the 3rd National Assembly in December, we had the theme of ‘Defend, Rebuild, and Advance.’ We finished defending from infiltrators such as Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Now we are in a stage of rebuilding the organization in order to prepare for the upcoming local elections,” she said.

Despite the drop in parliamentary seats, Kula is confident that the EFF continues to hold a critical role in opposition politics.

“In terms of numbers, yes, the MK party does have more numbers and more seats in Parliament, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to them having the qualitative difference. So, I think in terms of leading and being the official opposition, the EFF is still in charge,” she said.