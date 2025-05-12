Education Department Marks Progress, But Overcrowding Remains

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has praised progress made in improving school infrastructure, announcing that all mud and asbestos schools in South Africa have been eradicated—marking what it calls a major milestone in creating safer learning environments.

During a briefing to Parliament’s Basic Education Portfolio Committee last week, Minister Siviwe Gwarube stated that 90% of public schools are now in a better condition, based on the latest infrastructure assessments.

However, she acknowledged that overcrowding remains a serious challenge, with the department requiring R32 billion to build enough classrooms to meet current demand.

“We are here to say—and this is something we urgently need to address—over 8,222 schools still require additional classrooms, and meeting that need would cost approximately R32 billion. While we’re working closely with the provinces to find solutions, this remains a critical area of focus,” said Gwarube.

She added that 35,585 schools still require additional toilets to accommodate rising enrolment numbers, which would cost an estimated R14 billion.

Despite the department’s optimism, civil society organisations have questioned the accuracy of these claims.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Equal Education’s Communications Manager, Ayanda Sishi Wigzell, said the minister’s statements do not reflect the reality on the ground.

“That is not true. I think the minister needs to visit more schools across the country. The infrastructure many children are exposed to is not safe at all,” Wigzell said. “There are classrooms that haven’t been renovated since 2008. Some windows are broken or don’t close properly—and with winter approaching, that makes things even worse.”

While she acknowledged that some improvements have been made, Wigzell emphasised that the department still has a long way to go to ensure dignified learning conditions for all learners.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: DBE/X