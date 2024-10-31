Economists says government must tackle municipal debt to boast economic growth

Economists believe that government debt is alarmingly high and rising faster than economic growth.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Economists Ulrich Joubert said the minster’s speech tackled top priorities such as the economic outlook, taxation, job creation, and the energy crisis.

“The speech was both positive and negative. We saw that the economic growth lowered to 1.1% which means we will see slower growth. Our current debt is a huge problem, and we can only actively address this if we prioritise infrastructure so that the economy can operate better, which will see less people unemployed and dependent on social grants,” he added.

