More VOCFM News

Economists say South Africa being removed from the greylist enhances investor trust

South Africa has been removed from the infamous greylist following over two years of rigorous examination by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Speaking to VOC News, economist Ulrich Joubert says the cost of borrowing in international financial markets will be less in the coming months and years.
“This is good news, given the huge financial requirements on the public sector, and this enhances investor trust and lowers the expenses linked with international financial dealings,” explained Jourbert.
*Listen further to his response
Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app