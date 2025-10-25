Economists say South Africa being removed from the greylist enhances investor trust

South Africa has been removed from the infamous greylist following over two years of rigorous examination by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Speaking to VOC News, economist Ulrich Joubert says the cost of borrowing in international financial markets will be less in the coming months and years.

“This is good news, given the huge financial requirements on the public sector, and this enhances investor trust and lowers the expenses linked with international financial dealings,” explained Jourbert.

*Listen further to his response