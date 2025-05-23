ECD sector welcomes R10 billion government boost, urges focus on quality

The Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector has welcomed the retention of R10 billion in new government funding, set to enhance services for young children across South Africa. The updated allocation will increase the daily per-child subsidy from R17 to R24 and expand access to include an additional 700,000 children under the age of five.

Advocacy group Real Reform for ECD has called the funding a significant step forward but emphasised that quality must remain a top priority. “It’s not just about reaching more children, it’s about ensuring they receive proper care and education. Research shows that only programmes meeting basic quality standards deliver long-term developmental benefits,” the group said.

In the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town is also making progress in supporting ECD facilities. The Community, Arts and Culture Development Department has assisted 170 centres in improving safety and regulatory compliance this year, while over 800 staff members have received training in disaster preparedness and mental health awareness.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Francine Higham, underscored the importance of maintaining standards. “We guide centres toward compliance so they can access critical provincial funding. This is about protecting children and empowering ECD staff,” she said. Higham also encouraged parents to take an active role in checking their ECD centre’s compliance status.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay