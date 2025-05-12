DRMC says cold front caused no damage in Mother City

Despite the cold and wet weather conditions experienced in Cape Town over the weekend, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said it was pleased that no damage to property or vehicle-related incidents were reported.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a Yellow Level 4 warning on Thursday, cautioning residents about severe winds and high waves.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the City is well-prepared for the winter months.

“We can confidently report that we received no reports of significant damage, and we are pleased about that. Vulnerable communities, such as those living in the Wetlands and similar areas, are often affected during the winter season, and we prioritise these high-risk zones. We have a comprehensive winter plan in place. Several departments begin collaborating as early as February to identify areas susceptible to flooding. We also determine where humanitarian aid may be needed—these are the areas we monitor closely when cold fronts approach,” she added.

