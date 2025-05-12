More VOCFM News

DRMC says cold front caused no damage in Mother City

Despite the cold and wet weather conditions experienced in Cape Town over the weekend, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said it was pleased that no damage to property or vehicle-related incidents were reported.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a Yellow Level 4 warning on Thursday, cautioning residents about severe winds and high waves.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the City is well-prepared for the winter months.

“We can confidently report that we received no reports of significant damage, and we are pleased about that. Vulnerable communities, such as those living in the Wetlands and similar areas, are often affected during the winter season, and we prioritise these high-risk zones. We have a comprehensive winter plan in place. Several departments begin collaborating as early as February to identify areas susceptible to flooding. We also determine where humanitarian aid may be needed—these are the areas we monitor closely when cold fronts approach,” she added.

 

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app