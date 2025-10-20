Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson advised the public to exercise caution around open flames and flammable materials

In response to multiple recent structural and vegetation fires, which have been intensified by strong winds, Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan advised the public to exercise increased caution around open flames and flammable materials.

“Since Thursday last week, at least 500 persons have been affected by fire in informal settlement areas. Today, Disaster Officers are on scene in Phumlani Village – a fire there last night destroyed an estimated 17 structures, affecting 77 residents,” stated Lategan.

“Other fires in recent days have been recorded in Overcome Heights, affecting 120 persons, in Khayelitsha (303 persons affected), and 32 more in Witsands,” she added.

Lategan also indicated that rising temperatures in the coming days are expected to elevate both the risk and potential impact of fires.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]