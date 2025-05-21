Delft Community Reels After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot Outside Home

The community of Delft is reeling after yet another deadly shooting, reigniting urgent calls for intervention to curb the escalating gun violence in the area.

On Monday evening, 19 May, a 19-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in Congo Court, Leiden, Delft.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the victim’s mother heard several gunshots and, upon opening the door, discovered her son had been shot.

A murder investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made.

Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) public relations officer Francois De Bruin confirmed that the incident is not believed to be gang-related. He said the young man was returning home from work when he was struck by a stray bullet.

“These are heinous and cowardly acts of violence that continue to flare up in our community,” said De Bruin. “Just this past Saturday, two additional bodies were discovered. While the CPF, neighbourhood watch, SAPS, and law enforcement are working tirelessly, we still need the community’s cooperation.”

De Bruin stressed that community members often hold critical information—such as the locations of illegal firearms or the whereabouts of suspects—but fail to come forward.

“We’re calling on residents to be the eyes and ears of SAPS, to take responsibility. Too many innocent lives are being lost while those who can help choose to remain silent,” he added.

He also criticised what he described as ongoing government inaction.

“Government keeps making empty promises. In the meantime, our communities are bleeding. Every week, we bury innocent people who have been gunned down on our streets, and yet very little changes.”

As the investigation continues, residents are urged to report any information that could assist police by calling SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm