Cyclist Adam Jacobs rides Africa for men’s health

Cyclist and founder of the Chasing Adam initiative, Adam Jacobs, is on a mission to raise awareness about men’s health in partnership with the non-profit organization Waves for Change (W4C). He is cycling across multiple African countries to spark conversations and promote better mental and physical well-being among men.

Currently in Diani, Kenya, Jacobs shares that his journey is driven by a desire “to see the world, to learn, and to grow as a person.” He adds, “I chose to work with Waves for Change because they reached out to me after reading an article about my journey, and I wanted to collaborate with a mental health organization. Mental health has always been an important topic in my life, and I believe sport is one of the most powerful ways to address it.”

Jacobs began his journey last July and has already cycled through four of the 34 African countries he plans to visit. His route has taken him through South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Kenya, with Ethiopia next on his itinerary. His expedition not only showcases the physical challenges of long-distance cycling but also underscores the importance of raising awareness about men’s mental health.

Reflecting on his travels, Jacobs remarked, “The people have been absolutely amazing. It’s difficult to put into words just how welcoming and friendly everyone has been across the continent. Tanzania has probably been my favorite so far—it’s home to some of the warmest and most hospitable people I’ve ever met.”

For those interested in supporting his initiative, Jacobs encourages people to search for Chasing Adam online. His website provides information about Waves for Change, donation options, and updates on his journey. Follow his expedition on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube under the name Chasing Adam.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay