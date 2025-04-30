Customers are urged to confirm that the VAT rate they are being charged is accurate

Consumers are urged to check that they are being charged the correct Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate of 15%, and not the previously enforced 15.5%.

The Minister of Finance has reversed the decision to increase VAT by the proposed 0.5%.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) spokesperson, Kgomotso Ranoto, said vendors are expected to charge VAT at the rate of 15% for all relevant goods and services, in line with the VAT Act.

“All vendors are urged to readjust their systems back to 15%. Those who have already implemented the increased rate or made changes to zero-rated items are encouraged to reverse these before the start of May 2025. Vendors who are unable to do so immediately must temporarily continue using the 15.5% rate until the adjustment can be made,” Ranoto added.

Image: Pixabay