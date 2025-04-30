More VOCFM News

Customers are urged to confirm that the VAT rate they are being charged is accurate

Consumers are urged to check that they are being charged the correct Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate of 15%, and not the previously enforced 15.5%.

The Minister of Finance has reversed the decision to increase VAT by the proposed 0.5%.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) spokesperson, Kgomotso Ranoto, said vendors are expected to charge VAT at the rate of 15% for all relevant goods and services, in line with the VAT Act.

“All vendors are urged to readjust their systems back to 15%. Those who have already implemented the increased rate or made changes to zero-rated items are encouraged to reverse these before the start of May 2025. Vendors who are unable to do so immediately must temporarily continue using the 15.5% rate until the adjustment can be made,” Ranoto added.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

