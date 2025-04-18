Crime coalition says parole board should be revised

The Minister of Correctional Services in South Africa has admitted that a number of parolees in the country have reoffended, with alleged crimes ranging from violent acts and housebreaking to absconding. The minister has also acknowledged that reintegrating parolees into society has certain difficulties, including limited possibilities and social stigmatization.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Llewellyn Macmaster, Chair of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition, said that swift change is necessary to restore faith in the justice system.

“This is a clear indication that the current system is not working. We have met with the minister of correctional services last year and discussed that a holistic approach must be taken. We can no longer work on without community involvement, when parole is considered, we need to reach out to the community to find out if they are ready to have the parolee reintegrated into their communities, especially now that we have seen an increase in gang related crimes being so rife,” he added.