Crew members of the Madleen humanitarian ship are deported while others are still in prison

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned Israel’s interception of the Madleen ship. The statement follows reports from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which claimed the vessel was “attacked” by Israeli forces who “unlawfully boarded” the Madleen while it was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, South African representative of the FFC, Ismail Moola, explained that the Madleen was sailing under a British flag—an important detail that places responsibility on countries such as Britain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany to protect their citizens.

“There were 12 activists, and four of the crew members had already been deported to their respective countries, and the other eight are still in prison,” said Moola.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: QudsNen/X