CPUT Dismisses Corruption Claims as Students Demand SIU Investigation

By Odwa Mkentane

CPUT says it is confident that any SIU investigation will find that all university expenditure has been properly accounted for through existing audit processes.

The university says its finances undergo annual external audits, with separate reports submitted to management and the Department of Higher Education and Training, while quarterly reports are presented to Council. CPUT has dismissed allegations that due process was not followed as malicious and misinformed.

This comes after CPUT student leaders and students marched to the SIU offices in Pinelands on Tuesday to submit a memorandum demanding an investigation into alleged corruption by university officials and calling for transparency, accountability, and swift action from the SIU.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kasley says whistleblower reports and accusations that funds have been misappropriated are very often lodged by predatory individuals who are positioning themselves to benefit from and influence accommodation and institutional resources in their favour.

“External attorneys have audited various accusations in these reports and found no merit to the accusations. And while we are aware of accusations from student leaders made when they delivered a memorandum to the SIU offices yesterday, any potential SIU investigation will find what we already know: that we are able to account for any and all expenses and have already done so through the normal audit processes,” said Kasley.

The CPUT SRC says it remains hopeful that this process will produce meaningful outcomes and, most importantly, ensure that allegations affecting the governance, financial integrity, and administration of the institution are subjected to proper and independent scrutiny.

Photo: CPUT Facebook Page