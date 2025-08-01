COSATU Slams Golden Arrow Fare Hike, Warns of Mass Action

COSATU in the Western Cape has strongly criticised the 4% fare increase announced by Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS), warning that the move will have a devastating impact on workers and low-income commuters.

According to COSATU provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn, the fare hike comes at a time when many workers are already under severe financial strain, with some reportedly spending up to 40% of their monthly wages on transport alone.

“This increase will force them to sacrifice meals, healthcare, or their children’s schooling just to get to work. Workers got no wage increase to match while bus fares increased, and workers’ salaries remained stagnant, effectively cutting their real income,” he stressed.

De Bruyn further added that the increase is not only unaffordable but also unjust and has called on GABS to urgently reconsider the decision. He cautioned that failure to reverse the hike could lead to mass action.

“This will hit the poorest of the poor the hardest. We will not stand by while workers are forced to carry the cost of a system that continues to fail them,” De Bruyn stated.

COSATU is expected to engage with transport stakeholders and civil society groups in the coming days to map out possible responses if the fare hike is not reversed.