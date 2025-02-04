More VOCFM News

Cosatu raises concerns over misrepresentation of the Expropriation Act

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has voiced concerns over the widespread distortion of the Expropriation Act. This follows claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the South African government is seizing land and mistreating certain groups. Cosatu insists that the law is being misrepresented and calls for clarity on its true intent.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat Show on Tuesday, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks highlighted the dangers of misinformation. “We live in a time where social media fuels headlines, and often, the truth becomes a casualty,” he said. “We need to focus on the key issues and allow the president and the minister of foreign affairs to resolve this matter.”

Parks emphasized the economic stakes at play. “We have an economy with a 41% unemployment rate and a struggling 1% economic growth rate. The United States is our second-largest trading partner after China, and we cannot afford to play games with workers’ jobs.”

He added that South Africa is a sovereign country and has faced false narratives. “The Expropriation Act is a well-thought-out, well-drafted, and thoroughly engaged-upon law that we, as Cosatu, have contributed to.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app