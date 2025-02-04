Cosatu raises concerns over misrepresentation of the Expropriation Act

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has voiced concerns over the widespread distortion of the Expropriation Act. This follows claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the South African government is seizing land and mistreating certain groups. Cosatu insists that the law is being misrepresented and calls for clarity on its true intent.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat Show on Tuesday, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks highlighted the dangers of misinformation. “We live in a time where social media fuels headlines, and often, the truth becomes a casualty,” he said. “We need to focus on the key issues and allow the president and the minister of foreign affairs to resolve this matter.”

Parks emphasized the economic stakes at play. “We have an economy with a 41% unemployment rate and a struggling 1% economic growth rate. The United States is our second-largest trading partner after China, and we cannot afford to play games with workers’ jobs.”

He added that South Africa is a sovereign country and has faced false narratives. “The Expropriation Act is a well-thought-out, well-drafted, and thoroughly engaged-upon law that we, as Cosatu, have contributed to.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay