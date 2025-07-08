COSATU Demands Independent Probe into Police Corruption Claims

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has called for an urgent, independent commission of inquiry into explosive allegations of corruption involving top officials in policing, the judiciary, and correctional services.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made public claims implicating high-ranking figures, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, in political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

COSATU’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, stated that the gravity of the accusations necessitates a transparent and fair investigation to restore public confidence in the criminal justice system.

“It is natural for anyone to be irritated by what is happening in society. We are all alarmed, but we are a society based upon the rule of law,” said Parks. “We need to hear all sides of the story on the serious allegations made by the KZN Police Commissioner about the police minister, senior leadership of the police, the judiciary, and correctional services. A fair process must be put in place to ventilate these matters, to allow the allegations to be addressed, and for those named to respond.”

COSATU believes the truth must come out for the sake of institutional credibility and accountability.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay