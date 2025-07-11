Correctional Services Distances Itself from Recruitment Scam Using Spokesperson’s Name

The Department of Correctional Services has issued a public alert about a fraudulent scheme involving the impersonation of departmental spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

According to the department, a scammer is using the TrueCaller app to contact individuals, soliciting money in exchange for learnership opportunities and uniforms. The department strongly condemns these actions and clarifies that Nxumalo has no involvement in any recruitment processes or financial transactions.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and to disregard any such calls. The department reminds citizens that applying for government jobs or learnerships is always free of charge, and legitimate opportunities will only be advertised through official and trusted platforms.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels