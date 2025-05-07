ConCourt Ruling on Prisoner Study Rights a Win for Education and Dignity, Says Expert

In a victory for prisoner rehabilitation, the Constitutional Court has ruled that inmates may use personal computers in their cells for study purposes if the devices have no internet access and the prisoners are registered students.

The ruling has stirred public debate, with critics raising concerns about security. However, education experts have largely welcomed the move, describing it as a step forward in upholding both constitutional rights and human dignity.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Barry Firth, a lecturer in the Faculty of Education at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), said the ruling was expected and aligns with South Africa’s constitutional values.

“It will take time for society to catch up, but eventually the laws play themselves out and I’m not surprised at this decision,” said Firth. “The rights of students and learners are valid, but so too are the rights to dignity and to be treated humanely. When individuals are sentenced to prison, the state becomes their guarantor of dignity and safety.”

Firth stressed that access to education remains one of the most effective tools for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, experts have also called on the Department of Correctional Services to implement strict safeguards, including audits and clearly defined usage rules to prevent the misuse of the equipment.

