Concerns peak as Tokai fire creeps towards Chapman’s Peak

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services have raised concerns as two active fire lines crept closer to Chapman’s Peak on Tuesday morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, two helicopters will remain airborne throughout the day to support ongoing aerial firefighting efforts, as the Tokai Mountain blaze continues to burn.

“Crews remain on the scene to carry out active firefighting and monitor for any potential flare-ups,” he said. “We urge the public to avoid the affected parts of the South Peninsula—not only for their own safety but also to allow firefighters the space to carry out their work effectively.”

Image: Brandon Louw