Cold weather conditions expected from Tuesday

Cape Town residents woke up to a cold and windy Tuesday morning as a cold front moved across parts of the country, following alerts issued by the South African Weather Service.

Forecaster Telokelo Chiloane had warned that rainfall was expected by late Tuesday afternoon.

“The southern parts of the country will be dominated by isolated to scattered showers and thunder showers both on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is going to be very cold in the Western Cape province, as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape. This cold will spread to the northern parts of the country, reaching Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Wednesday,” she added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

