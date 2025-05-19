More VOCFM News

Cold Fronts to Bring Wet Weather and Snowfall Across Parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning as two cold frontal systems are expected to sweep across parts of the country this week, bringing wet, windy, and significantly colder conditions.

The first cold front is expected to make landfall over the south-western parts of South Africa on Monday, 19 May. According to forecasters, residents in the western parts of the Western Cape should brace for rainfall, strong winds, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The system is expected to intensify by Tuesday, 20 May, with cold and wet conditions spreading to the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said freezing levels are set to fall sharply, creating the potential for snowfall in some mountainous areas.

“Freezing levels are expected to drop considerably, creating conditions favourable for some snowfall in high-lying areas and a general drop in temperatures,” said Thobela.

The weather service has assured the public that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the cold fronts develop.

Motorists and residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions and stay informed through official SAWS channels.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

