More VOCFM News

Ceasefire between US, Iran, and Israel, threatened as violence continues

By Daanyaal Matthews

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire has been agreed upon between Israel, Iran, and the United States. However, the ceasefire appeared to collapse within hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel would intensify its offensive, alleging that Iran had violated the agreement by firing missiles into Israel earlier this morning — a claim Iran has vehemently denied.

In response to the renewed tensions, Trump condemned Israel’s military actions and stated that both sides had breached the terms of the ceasefire.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, J. Brookes Spector, journalist and former United States diplomat, described the ceasefire as a crucial step toward peace. He theorised that mutual agreement to the ceasefire allowed both nations to claim a form of success.

“They have calculated that they have gotten as far as they can with the conflict and this warfare, at least plausibly to themselves and their population, to say ‘we won’ or ‘we succeeded,’ and when both sides of the conflict reach that conclusion, then you get a ceasefire,” stated Spector.

Listen to the full interview here:

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app