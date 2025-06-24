Ceasefire between US, Iran, and Israel, threatened as violence continues

By Daanyaal Matthews

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire has been agreed upon between Israel, Iran, and the United States. However, the ceasefire appeared to collapse within hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel would intensify its offensive, alleging that Iran had violated the agreement by firing missiles into Israel earlier this morning — a claim Iran has vehemently denied.

In response to the renewed tensions, Trump condemned Israel’s military actions and stated that both sides had breached the terms of the ceasefire.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, J. Brookes Spector, journalist and former United States diplomat, described the ceasefire as a crucial step toward peace. He theorised that mutual agreement to the ceasefire allowed both nations to claim a form of success.

“They have calculated that they have gotten as far as they can with the conflict and this warfare, at least plausibly to themselves and their population, to say ‘we won’ or ‘we succeeded,’ and when both sides of the conflict reach that conclusion, then you get a ceasefire,” stated Spector.