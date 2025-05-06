CCID Offers Free First Aid and Meals to Cape Town’s Homeless

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) is providing free first aid and wound care to homeless individuals as part of a community upliftment initiative. Each week, trained peer field worker Chuma Dyasoni sets up a care table at the Service Dining Rooms in Canterbury Street, where homeless individuals receive both meals and essential medical support.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Tara Gerardy-Bissolati, Manager of the CCID’s Social Development Department, shared the origins of the project:

“This initiative was actually inspired by the incredible work of our peer field workers. After completing extensive training, one of the trainees, Chuma certified in first aid and wound care took it upon herself to offer free basic care to homeless individuals from the Service Dining Rooms.”

The location is ideal, as the Service Dining Rooms already provide daily meals to the homeless community, creating a space for Chuma to engage meaningfully.

“Her life experiences and deep understanding of the challenges faced by people living on the streets motivated her to make a difference,” added Gerardy-Bissolati.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay