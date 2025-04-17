CATA secretary gunned down in Nyanga

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has confirmed that the Secretary of CATA, Mongi Titi, was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday afternoon.

CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the details surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and is urging any witnesses to come forward to assist the South African Police Services (SAPS) in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost a family member and friend. We are appealing to the public to help us investigate the circumstances surrounding his death to ensure that justice prevails,” he added.