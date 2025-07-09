Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue responds to over 200 accidents in 10 days

The Fire and Rescue Service of the City of Cape Town reported that between June 27 and Sunday, July 6, it attended to 74 events involving pedestrians and 162 motor vehicle accidents.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials issued more than 3,200 notifications for a variety of offences and made 91 arrests.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the statistics serve as a stark reminder of the need for greater caution and awareness on the roads, especially during wet and dangerous winter conditions.

“We caution road users all the time about adjusting their behaviour to account for the specific conditions. Motor vehicle accidents cause huge emotional and financial strain, even if it’s just a fender bender. They also have the potential to cause significant traffic delays. Let this be a reminder to everyone to slow down in general, but especially in poor driving conditions,” Smith added.”