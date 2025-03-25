Cape Town sees spike in weekend road accidents

Cape Town saw a significant rise in road-related incidents this past weekend, with 57 crashes recorded in just two days. According to the City’s Safety and Security Directorate, these included both vehicle collisions and pedestrian accidents—an increase compared to previous weekends.

One of the more serious accidents occurred on Sunday, March 23, when a taxi was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Viking Way. The crash left nine taxi passengers and a child from another vehicle with minor injuries. Authorities later arrested the taxi driver on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, attributed the rise in incidents to a combination of factors, including deteriorating weather, poor driver behavior, and unroadworthy vehicles. He noted that wet conditions, impatience on the roads, and car defects—such as worn tyres, faulty brakes, and damaged wipers—all increase the likelihood of accidents.

Smith urged drivers to prepare for winter conditions by ensuring their vehicles are properly maintained. He emphasized that this recent spike in accidents should serve as a reminder to take precautions early and stay road-safe during the colder, wetter months ahead.

