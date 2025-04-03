Cape Town Residents Brace for Rising Costs Amid Budget Proposal

Cape Town residents are feeling the pinch as the cost of living continues to climb, with electricity prices set to rise. But what else will citizens be paying more for?

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Siseko Mbandezi, outlined the proposed 2025/2026 budget.

“We are proposing a record infrastructure investment of R39.7 billion over the next three years—larger than the combined budgets of the three Johannesburg metros. Like any household budget, it’s a balancing act,” he explained.

Mbandezi emphasized the need to balance various funding sources, including rates, tariffs, grants, borrowing, and other city revenues.

“The draft budget includes tariff restructuring, with relief measures in place for lower-income households,” he added.

Residents React

Despite assurances of minimal increases, many residents remain frustrated.

“I’m upset about the increase, even though they say it’s just 2%,” said Natasha Gertse. “Poor communities are already struggling, and any increase, no matter how small, makes things worse.”

Another resident raised concerns about affordability: “We already don’t get enough electricity. When we buy R100 worth, we barely get R30 of actual power. We’re paying nearly R1,000 a month just to keep the lights on.”

As the city finalizes its budget, residents continue to call for more affordable solutions to ease financial pressure on struggling households.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay