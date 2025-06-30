Cape Town reminds households to reduce monthly municipal service costs as new tariffs come into effect on Tuesday

The City of Cape Town has announced that new tariffs and rates will take effect on Tuesday. Households are reminded that there are ways to reduce their monthly municipal service costs. During the winter season, electricity usage usually increases due to heating needs, including both space heating and water heating through geysers.

Xanthea Limberg, the Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, highlighted that increased electricity usage during winter can result in higher bills. She encourages households to manage their utility expenses by reducing their consumption of water, sanitation, and electricity. One effective way to accomplish this is by lowering geyser temperatures to no more than 60 degrees Celsius and heating the geyser for no more than two hours each day.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay