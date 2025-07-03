Cape Town Braces for Weekend Storm as Authorities Remain on High Alert

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) says it will remain on high alert as a strong cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 yellow warning for disruptive rainfall over the weekend, raising concerns about localised flooding, hazardous road conditions, and potential infrastructure damage.

City Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the City has activated its network of non-profit organisation partners to assist with humanitarian relief where necessary.

“We urge residents to address any issues on their properties in advance to reduce the risk of flooding. Also, please log service requests for any City-related issues so that they can be assigned to the relevant departments,” said Powell.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Mobility has deployed traffic law enforcement teams to monitor roads and respond to emergencies.

Department spokesperson Muneera Allie urged motorists to remain vigilant:

“We call on all residents and visitors to the Western Cape to prioritise safety as inclement weather sets in. Our officers will be attending to road closures and incidents, especially along high-risk routes. We ask all road users to do their part by driving responsibly and remaining alert.”

VOC News

Photo: Supplied