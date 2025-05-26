Bonteheuwel Rocked by Gang-Related Shootings, One Dead, Two Injured

Bonteheuwel has been left reeling after two separate shooting incidents over the weekend claimed the life of one man and left two others wounded.

According to SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg, the first incident occurred on Friday night (23 May), when police responded to reports of gunfire in Teak Road. Two men, aged 37 and 42, were shot and wounded.

“Upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment,” said Twigg.

The motive is believed to be gang-related, and police have opened two counts of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

In a second incident early on Saturday morning (24 May), police again responded to a scene in Teak Road, where they discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. the motive for this shooting incident is also believed to be gang related. A murder case was registered for investigation.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tip-offs can be provided anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile app.

