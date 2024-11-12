Bo-Kaap residents raise concerns over hotel liquor license

Residents of Bo-Kaap have expressed concerns about the potential impact of a hotel in the community receiving a liquor license, arguing that it could disrupt the cultural and heritage identity of the area.

While acknowledging that the hotel owners may have their own cultural norms involving alcohol, residents are opposed to the sale of alcohol within the neighborhood, citing the need to preserve the community’s culture.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers Association, clarified that the community does not have an issue with drinking as part of the hotel owners’ personal culture but is firmly against the sale of alcohol in the area.

“As far as we are concerned, it’s not been approved. We met with the management of the hotel, and they gave us the assurance that they would let us know what they plan to do this week,” Shaboodien said. “We’ve made it clear that we won’t compromise on a liquor license because it will have a ripple effect on all other establishments in Bo-Kaap who are not selling alcohol.”

Shaboodien also emphasized that allowing alcohol sales in Bo-Kaap would not align with the community’s cultural, heritage, and landscape values.

“This does not fit within our heritage, our culture, as well as our landscape,” he added.

For the full interview with Osman Shaboodien, listen below:

