Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention Forum Calls for Urgent Intervention Amid Disturbing Crime Stats

The Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention Forum (BLCPF) has raised the alarm following the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics, which show the precinct consistently ranking among the top 30 nationally and provincially across several serious crime categories.

Forum Chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the figures reflect a deeply concerning pattern and has called for immediate intervention from police leadership and all levels of government.

According to the data, Bishop Lavis ranks:

22nd nationally and 9th provincially for sexual assault

29th nationally and 12th provincially for common assault

3rd nationally and 2nd provincially for common robbery

11th nationally and 10th provincially for contact-related crimes

6th nationally and 4th provincially for arson

12th nationally and 10th provincially for malicious damage to property

Lindhorst added that Bishop Lavis also ranks:

17th nationally and 16th provincially for crimes detected as a result of police action

6th nationally and 5th provincially for illegal possession of firearms

“The Bishop Lavis CPF expresses concern that the precinct features in no less than eight categories under the top 30 stations, affecting the community negatively,” said Lindhorst. “These results, released last Friday, are a clear indication that urgent intervention is needed. We require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to address the safety and well-being of our community.”

The Forum has also reiterated calls for a response from the Minister of Police, the National Police Commissioner, the Western Cape Community Safety MEC, and other relevant authorities regarding previous concerns—particularly the transfer of two highly decorated and experienced officers from Bishop Lavis Police Station, as well as clarity on the ongoing shortage of senior officers.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock