Bill reviews the United States-South Africa Bilateral Relations

A bill requiring the Trump administration to conduct a comprehensive review of United States–South Africa relations—and to identify South African government officials and African National Congress (ANC) leaders eligible for sanctions—was recently passed by the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee. The committee approved the US–SA Bilateral Review Act of 2025 with a vote of 34 to 16. Only the Democratic Party opposed the measure, although some of its members expressed support. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives, where observers believe it is likely to pass.

Speaking to VOC News, Professor John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University, addressed the ongoing internal political struggles in the United States. He stated,

“The United States is experiencing one of its periodic domestic conflicts, stemming from its founding in the late 18th century, which are rooted in the tension between liberal democracy and electoral autocratic rule. Trump is the greatest threat and the worst president in American history.”

Professor Stremlau continued, “Generally, I believe South Africa should adhere to its principles and respect the International Court of Justice ruling regarding the plausible genocide in Gaza. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African delegation that visited Washington demonstrated that they were the only adults in the room.”

