Bangladesh barred its citizens from traveling to Israel

By Kouthar Sambo

Bangladesh has barred its citizens from traveling to Israel by reinstating the phrase “except Israel” on its passports. This restriction had been in place for decades but was removed in 2021 during the tenure of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, independent geopolitical analyst for South East Asia, Salman Khan, noted that South Africa’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set a precedent for many nations, including several non-Muslim countries.

Khan also highlighted that 13 Muslim-majority countries currently ban Israeli passport holders from entering. These countries are: Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen.

*Listen to the full interview.

Photo: @QudsNen/X

