Are Trade Unions Still Relevant in Today’s Changing Workforce?

For decades, trade unions have stood as the cornerstone of workers’ rights in South Africa, advocating for fair wages, safer working conditions, and broader social justice. Their legacy is deeply tied to the country’s struggle for equality and democracy. But as the world of work evolves, shaped by automation, the gig economy, and declining membership, the question arises: do unions still hold the power and relevance they once did?

Some argue that unions remain vital, particularly in a labour market marked by precarious contracts and growing inequality. Others believe they’ve grown stagnant, bogged down by bureaucracy, and slow to adapt to the realities of a modern, tech-driven workforce.

Acting National Spokesperson for the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), Newton Masuku, said that the contribution of unions to South Africa’s labour landscape and democracy cannot be understated.

“The trade union movement has played a huge role not only in ensuring that the black working class accessed rights such as maternity and annual leave, and all the privileges workers enjoy today, but also in the actual battle against apartheid at the time. The significance of trade unions cannot be undermined, nor the role they played in ushering in the democratic dispensation,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below:

Meanwhile, economist Dawie Roodt noted that the role of trade unions must be understood within a changing economic and ideological context.

“South Africa’s labour movement is rooted in a leftist political ideology, shaped by its ties to the ANC, the Communist Party, and COSATU. Historically, unions emerged in an industrial era, a time when people worked in mines, factories, and farms. But today, factories are automated, workspaces are digital, and labour laws haven’t caught up. The legislation simply doesn’t reflect the modern economy,” Roodt explained.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels