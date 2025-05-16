More VOCFM News

Anti-Gang Unit Makes Firearms Bust Amid Lavender Hill Violence

Amid a surge in gun violence between two rival gangs that began on Monday, 12 May, in the Lavender Hill area, the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit has made progress with the recovery of multiple firearms.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers acted on information that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Parkin Court, Lavender Hill.

“The information led the members to an address in Parkin Court, Lavender Hill, where a 35-year-old male affiliated with a local gang grouping was arrested. Members recovered a 9mm pistol with nine 9mm rounds of ammunition,” he said.

Further investigations led officers to a property in Constitution Court, where a 49-year-old woman was arrested for the unlawful possession of a chrome Browning 7.65mm pistol and 12 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition.

“Meanwhile, members who performed tracing operations recovered fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, which were found abandoned on the staircase near a premises in Shepard Court, Lavender Hill. No one was arrested,” he added.

Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

