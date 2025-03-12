Analyst: “You don’t just put VAT increase in the table because National Treasury should assess all the available options to raise money”

By Kouthar Sambo

The national budget speech delivered by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana is set to take place on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, at the Nieuwmeester parking, Dome (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street). The budget comes amid disputes around the proposed 2% VAT increase from the African National Congress (ANC), with several parties opposing the move.

Speaking across the VOC airwaves, Liso Mdutyana, Junior Researcher at the Institute For Economic Justice (IEJ), said the institute is rather concerned about social justice, poverty, and inequality when it comes to low-income households.

“You don’t just put VAT increase in the table because National Treasury should assess all the available options to raise money because it is a commendable effort for the government to try and raise more money,” remarked Mdutyana.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @TreasuryRSA/X