Analyst Says Money Has Long Influenced ANC Leadership Contests

ANC National Executive Committee Member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has retracted comments accusing International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola of participating in vote-buying during the ANC’s 2017 National Conference.

Lamola denied the allegations, prompting Dlamini-Zuma to apologise. However, she maintained that concerns about the influence of money in ANC leadership contests remain an issue that the party must confront.

Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the controversy has reignited a broader debate about the role of financial backing in ANC internal elections.

“There has never been any leader in the ANC at the level of the presidency that has ever come to power without being influenced financially by capital,” Breakfast said.

He argued that, as South Africa’s governing party, the ANC has historically attracted interest from business and other influential groups seeking to shape government policy. Breakfast stressed that recognising this pattern should not be interpreted as support for vote-buying.

“That doesn’t mean that I am in support of this issue of vote buying, but I’m just appreciating that it has always been there,” he said.

He also suggested that the party has applied inconsistent standards over the years, pointing to past leadership contests and debates around campaign funding. Breakfast believes the latest developments highlight the need for greater transparency and clearer rules governing financial influence within ANC leadership elections.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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Photo: X/ @DlaminiZuma