Alleged police links to gangs raise concerns over organised crime fight

Allegations that some police officers are working with or receiving payments from criminal gangs are raising serious concerns about the ability of law enforcement to tackle organised crime and protect communities.

Speaking to VOC News, security strategist and retired Interpol Ambassador Andy Mashaile says there are police officers who abuse their positions and use state resources to further criminal interests.

Mashaile says one example is “moonlighting”, where officers allegedly provide protection to wealthy individuals or become involved in criminal activities outside their official duties.

“We know that some police officers are rogue and we know that they will use the tools of the state to commit this crime,” he said.

He says compromised officers can make investigations more difficult by sharing sensitive information or using police intelligence against rival criminal networks.

Mashaile pointed to allegations involving police officers who have been linked to hitmen and organised crime, saying such cases can create fear among other officers tasked with investigating them.

He says greed and the pursuit of wealth are among the factors that can make law enforcement officials vulnerable to criminal recruitment.

“All of the above, crowned by greed, the love of money,” Mashaile said.

He believes stronger monitoring is needed to identify officers whose lifestyles do not match their legitimate income.

Mashaile is calling for a dedicated lifestyle audit unit to monitor police officers, soldiers and municipal law enforcement officials.

“You need to establish a lifestyle unit that only focuses on the lifestyle of police officers,” he said.

He says such a unit should regularly examine officers’ assets, spending, holidays and other sources of wealth, rather than only conducting lifestyle audits when allegations emerge.

Mashaile also supports disciplinary and criminal action against officials found to have colluded with organised crime, arguing that restoring public trust requires decisive action against corruption within law enforcement.

Photo: VOCfm