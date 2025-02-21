Allegations of abuse of power are leveled against Western Cape Aquatics, a federation under Swimming South Africa

By Kouthar Sambo

Chairperson of Cape Metro Teacher Association (CMTA) Nabilah Diedericks has brought forward allegations of discrimination and victimisation against Western Cape Aquatics (WCA), a federation under Swimming South Africa (SSA), alleging “abuse of power” within the industry.

Allegations of abuse of power

“This is not just about me—it is about the systemic corruption and abuse of power within WCA, Cape Town Aquatics (CTA), and SSA. The same individuals who orchestrated my removal have a history of unfair removals and discrimination,” Diedericks told VOC News.

Referencing a thread of emails sent to the relevant bodies within the industry, she maintained: “Emails go unanswered, decisions are made behind closed doors, and those in power protect each other while silencing those who challenge them.”

“My difficulties began during my facilitation course when I was nominated as a person of color. I believe that underlying tensions arose due to my advocacy for teachers who were unfairly removed before me,” Diedericks explained.

According to Diedericks, she was issued seven charges, which she alleges has no grounds as she is unclear on which basis the charges were issued. She added that despite fulfilling all requirements and actively engaging in the course, she was “abruptly removed” from the facilitation course.

“I was removed without any formal explanation, without any warning and opportunity to defend myself. I was never formally informed of the charges against me and they summoned me with charges going back to 2022.”

“I was never granted an inquiry or preliminary hearing before disciplinary action and I was immediately subjected to a disciplinary hearing without being given any formal charges or proper notification, thus resulting in my removal from the course,” she stressed.

After her removal, she explained she attempted to seek clarity and resolution and reached out to the relevant authorities.

“I reached out to WCA – I contacted them multiple times, requesting an explanation for my removal. My inquiries were ignored, and instead, I received a dismissive letter from SSA Education and Training. I also sought answers from CTA as a governing body, but they refused to respond. My removal was done without a hearing or any stated grounds,” she stated.

“I further observed discriminatory behavior against me from certain individuals within the industry – I was told that I was unwelcome because of my keffiyeh while another individual said I should not question their judgment. I strongly suspect that my exclusion was a targeted action tied to SSA,” reiterated Diedericks.

Western Cape Aquatics (WCA)- A federation under Swimming South Africa (SSA)

Meanwhile, VOC News has attempted to reach out to SSA for comment, but unfortunately, the authority did not respond by the stipulated deadline for this story.

However, the President of WCA, Llewellyn Coetzee, spoke to VOC News, saying that the body is “committed to upholding the standard, discipline, and goals of their federation.”

“I do not want to go into the details about Diedericks’ charges, but they range from being unprofessional and not following due process as per our constitution and unprofessional conduct. She has been warned to stop certain actions on a few occasions.”

“We have been through the disciplinary process by appointing an independent and reputable specialist organisaton, which was handled professionally. Diedericks was allowed to present her case and present evidence, and she is given the chance to appeal the process,” explained Coetzee.

In response to Diedericks’ claims of being deprived of presenting herself and having a legal representative for her case, he stressed that WCA prides itself in “handling matters professionally.”

“Through this, we want to ensure we create a conducive environment for all members to achieve the highest sport in our federation. As an open and transparent organisation, members are free to report any challenges to our different structures such as safeguarding, and we want to encourage members to do so,” he elaborated.

What is the way forward?

Diedericks stressed she would appeal the matter, going forward, and appoint a legal representative.

“I would like a formal written explanation from SSA, WCA, and CTA detailing the exact reasons for my removal and the evidence used. I want my immediate reinstatement into the facilitation course or an equivalent program and I want accountability from those who orchestrated this abuse of power,” asserted Diedericks.

*This is still a developing story

Photo: SSA/Facebook