Alexander Sinton High Learners to Picket Against Gang Violence

In response to a recent surge in gang-related crime in Athlone and surrounding areas, learners and educators at Alexander Sinton High School will stage a peaceful demonstration on Thursday morning, 17 April.

The picket, led by the school’s Representative Council of Learners (RCL), is scheduled to take place from 07h00 to 07h50, starting at the school’s entrance and moving along Thornton Road.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Maalikah Edwards, a learner and the school’s discipline officer, said the initiative aims to raise awareness and express frustration over the persistent violence affecting both the school and the broader community.

“There has been an uproar about gangsterism—not just in the community, but within our schools as well. It’s something that should be taken seriously, but it’s not. Alexander Sinton has long wanted to raise awareness around the issue,” Edwards said.

She added that the violence is taking a toll on learners’ emotional and mental wellbeing.

“Learners are feeling demotivated. We feel like no matter how hard we work, we could still fall victim to violence. It’s creating a sense of fear that leads to disengagement—some learners are skipping school, others are feeling anxious.”

The RCL is calling on residents to unite and take a stand against the ongoing criminal activity that continues to threaten the future of young people in the area.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Alexander Sinton High/Website