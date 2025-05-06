Al-Azhar Masjid in District Six Receives Bomb Threat Amid Pro-Palestinian Display

The Al-Azhar Masjid in District Six has raised alarm following a threatening message received warning of a planned bombing and intent to harm Musallees (congregants).

The masjid, which is visibly adorned with murals and flags in solidarity with Palestine, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

In an official statement, the Al-Azhar Masjid Committee stated:

“It goes without saying that the safety of all Musalees is our top priority. We therefore urge everyone, including all who are attending other Masaajied, to be extra vigilant and stay aware of your surroundings. Please report ALL suspicious activities and persons to the relevant members of your Masaajied, as well as the authorities. The Al Azhar Masjied Committee together with the Madrassa Committee have taken the necessary precautionary measures to tighten our security.”

“We affirm our unconditional support for the people of Palestine. May our Rabb grant ease to the people of Palestine and all oppressed communities across the world, and bestow upon them victory, Insha-Allah,” said the committee.

Speaking to VOC News, Al-Azhar Masjid PRO Ighsaan Higgins confirmed that the threat was received via WhatsApp on Sunday evening (4 May) from a fake profile purportedly based in Miami, Florida, USA.

“The matter has been reported to SAPS, and they have assured us it will receive the highest priority in their investigation.” “We are taking this extremely seriously, as it constitutes a terrorist threat, and we remain hopeful that it will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.

