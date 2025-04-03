Africa Mirror: Algeria and France Seek to Strengthen Relations Amid Historical Tensions

Algeria and France have committed to restoring and strengthening diplomatic ties, including resuming security cooperation. Relations between the two nations soured after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara—a disputed territory contested by the Polisario Front. Given the complex colonial history between Algeria and France, questions remain about the durability and impact of this renewed partnership.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Convenor of the Africa Policy Circle, emphasized the stakes for both nations.

“There is a lot to lose here. If they don’t repair this relationship, both countries will suffer,” he said. “Algeria was colonized by France for nearly 130 years, from 1830 to 1962. Beyond shared language and cultural ties, deep economic and political connections exist. However, geopolitical tensions have strained their relationship over time—something we’re witnessing globally today.”

