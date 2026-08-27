Africa Mindset Reset Forum Calls for New Thinking on Continental Development

The Africa Mindset Reset Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, is encouraging a rethink of how the continent approaches its development challenges. The forum brings together leaders, academics and innovators to explore Africa’s economic potential, technological transformation and the importance of stronger continental cooperation.

Discussions have focused on the emerging concept of “Meta-Africanism”, which seeks to build on the principles of Pan-Africanism while promoting greater integration, self-determination and practical cooperation between African countries.

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Program and Senior Research Associate at the School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy at the University of Johannesburg, says the concept comes at an important time for the continent.

Kariuki stated that Africa needs to reconsider how it approaches longstanding challenges, particularly as the continent faces rapid technological and economic changes.

“We cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s mindset,” Kariuki said.

He believes the forum provides an opportunity to encourage Africans from different backgrounds to think differently about the continent’s future, while recognising the progress and foundations already established.

According to Kariuki, Africa is currently navigating several major developments, including digitalisation, global trade and negotiations around development assistance. He said these challenges require new ways of thinking if the continent is to achieve meaningful progress.

“I think this concept comes in at a very powerful time on our continent when we are grappling with different aspects of our developmental challenges,” he said.

Kariuki stressed that Meta-Africanism should not be viewed as an attempt to replace Pan-Africanism or create an entirely new framework.

Instead, he said it should encourage Africans to strengthen existing foundations while reconsidering how they respond to contemporary challenges.

“It’s not a move to create something new. It’s saying that perhaps maybe we should start rethinking differently to build on an existing foundation,” Kariuki said.

He describes the forum as a catalyst for discussion, urging Africans to collectively consider new approaches to development and how the continent can better shape its own future.

Listen to the full interview below:

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