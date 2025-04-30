AA welcomes reduction in road accidents over Easter period

The Automobile Association (AA) has welcomed the significant decrease in road accidents during the 2025 Easter period. The number of motor vehicle accidents dropped from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025 — a 32.5% overall reduction.

Fatalities also declined by 45.6%, from 307 deaths in 2024 to 167 in 2025. Every province recorded fewer fatalities, except Mpumalanga, which saw an increase.

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the encouraging results reflect the importance of proactive planning and effective law enforcement.

“While we celebrate the overall decline in crashes and fatalities, we remain concerned about the rise in deaths in Mpumalanga and the persistently high number of pedestrian fatalities, which now account for nearly 50% of all road deaths nationally. These figures serve as a stark reminder that more work is needed, particularly at the local level. We must intensify awareness campaigns aimed at vulnerable road users, and invest in improved infrastructure and stronger law enforcement in high-risk areas,” she added.

Image: WC department of transport