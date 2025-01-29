AA calls for zero-alcohol limit to reduce road fatalities

The Automobile Association (AA) is calling for a zero-alcohol limit for drivers to address rising road fatalities in South Africa. Festive season statistics show 9,550 arrests for traffic violations, with 3,840 drivers charged for drunk driving. A 2020 alcohol ban during lockdown led to a 60% drop in road crash injuries, highlighting the impact of stricter regulations.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat on Wednesday, AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela stressed the need for government action. “We think this is definitely something government should look into. Looking at the catastrophic numbers close to 10,000 arrests and almost 4,000 drivers arrested for drunk driving in just a month. Our aim is to make roads safer and significantly reduce fatalities.”

Mavimbela also pointed to evidence from the COVID-19 lockdown. “During that period, we reduced the number of drunk driving charges and traffic crashes by at least 60%. When people weren’t driving under the influence, we saw fewer accidents. So why can’t this be a serious consideration?”

The AA continues to push for stricter enforcement, emphasising that eliminating alcohol consumption for drivers could be a crucial step toward safer roads.

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay