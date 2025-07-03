20 New Peace Officers Join Bergrivier Law Enforcement

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has commended the recent graduation and employment of 20 newly trained peace officers in the Bergrivier Municipality.

The officers completed a 30-day Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) programme at the City of Cape Town’s Public Training College, qualifying them to serve as both peace officers and traffic wardens.

Marais described the achievement as a significant step toward improving safety and strengthening municipal law enforcement.

“The training and certification these young peace officers have earned not only make them more employable but also open doors to future careers in law enforcement and public safety,” she said.

The initiative forms part of the Department’s five-year Strategic Plan, which aims to enhance local enforcement capabilities and foster safer, more connected communities across the Western Cape.

Through collaborations with municipalities and accredited training institutions, the province hopes to increase access to training, stimulate employment, and promote a culture of professionalism and public trust in law enforcement.

Marais encouraged the recruits to perform their duties with honour and dedication.

“You are not just officers; you are community builders. Serve with honour and lead by example.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay