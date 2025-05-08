100 Cape Town Pilgrims Depart for Hajj

Around 100 Capetonian hujaaj (pilgrims) are set to depart on Thursday (8 May) for the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform the sacred journey of Hajj.

Team VOC is broadcasting live from Cape Town International Airport throughout the day as friends and family gather to bid their loved ones farewell.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President Moaaz Cassoo urged families and pilgrims to follow airport protocols during the traditional send-off.

“The most important thing is for pilgrims and family members coming to the airport to respect other travellers—do not block any pathways and please listen to SAHUC and operator officials,” he said.

Cassoo confirmed that teams in Madinah and Jeddah are ready and waiting to welcome the pilgrims.

“So far, so good, we haven’t had any major challenges throughout the country.”

He added that large groups of pilgrims will depart regularly over the next two weeks, with smaller groups expected to leave closer to the end of the month.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm