More VOCFM News

100 Cape Town Pilgrims Depart for Hajj

Around 100 Capetonian hujaaj (pilgrims) are set to depart on Thursday (8 May) for the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform the sacred journey of Hajj.

Team VOC is broadcasting live from Cape Town International Airport throughout the day as friends and family gather to bid their loved ones farewell.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President Moaaz Cassoo urged families and pilgrims to follow airport protocols during the traditional send-off.A pilgrim embraces a family member as she prepares to departs for Hajj.

“The most important thing is for pilgrims and family members coming to the airport to respect other travellers—do not block any pathways and please listen to SAHUC and operator officials,” he said.

Cassoo confirmed that teams in Madinah and Jeddah are ready and waiting to welcome the pilgrims.

“So far, so good, we haven’t had any major challenges throughout the country.”

He added that large groups of pilgrims will depart regularly over the next two weeks, with smaller groups expected to leave closer to the end of the month.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app