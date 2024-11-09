Zuma welcomes former EFF chair Dali Mpofu to MK Party

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader, former President Jacob Zuma, has welcomed Advocate Dali Mpofu, former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson, to his party.

In a letter, Zuma lauded Mpofu for the role he played in fighting internal and external attempts to destabilise the 11-month party at its formative stages.

Mpofu announced his departure from the EFF during an exclusive interview with the SABC on Thursday, revealing that he was involved in the formation of the MK party.

Zuma says Mpofu will be a perfect fit for the membership and leadership of the MK party.

Meanwhile, speaking on an EFF podcast, EFF leader Julius Malema said he respected Mpofu for being open about his intentions to advocate for the amalgamation of the EFF and the MK Party.

Source: SABC News